Rockford-area football roundup: How Auburn pulled first big NIC-10 upset of season

Senior fullback Patrick DuBose Jr. bulled his way to four touchdowns to lead the first big upset of the 2023 Rockford football season as Auburn beat Guilford 26-14 Friday night. “Ground and pound,” Auburn coach Willie Tolon said.

DuBose finished with 114 yards on 18 carries to lead an Auburn rushing attack that churned out 226 yards on 34 carries. Auburn finished with 302 yards of total offense and held Guilford to 121 total yards.

Auburn (1-1) is coming off three straight losing seasons while Guilford (1-1) returned a strong core from a team that tied for second in the conference last year.

The Knights played great defense in their opener but lost 12-6 to Harlem because of three safeties and little offense. But they got their running game going against Guilford.

Guilford QB Xzavier Lindhe tries to avoid being sacked by Auburn's Joshua Nabors in the third quarter

“This was huge,” Tolon said. “The kids look at this game against Guilford different for some reason. It was a big deal to them. They practiced hard all week. They executed during the game. You could tell they really wanted it.

“Hopefully my guys realize they can actually compete. Last week they competed and fell short. This time we got over the hump. Hopefully, we realize we can be a playoff team and move on from there.”

Morton 27, Rochelle 26

Morton (2-0) intercepted a deep pass in the closing moments to secure a one-point upset of Rochelle, which was ranked No. 6 in the state in Class 4A. Rochelle led 12-7 at halftime but fell behind 27-18 before rallying to cut the deficit to one point and have one last chance to win. Grant Gensler ran for 88 yards to lead the Hubs, who lost star running back Erich Metzger to an injury on the opening drive. "Morton outplayed us," Rochelle coach Kyle Kissack said. "We will grow from this and our kids will respond appropriately."

North Boone 35, Genoa-Kingston 6

North Boone got a strong game from quarterback Jack Christensen, who completed 13 of his 26 passes for 164 yards and 3 TDs, all to different receivers. Chris Doetch had three catches for 35 yards and a TD, and Connor McKibben added 83 yards rushing and a score.

"We just executed at a higher level tonight," North Boone head coach Ryan Kelley said after his team bounced back from a 6-0 overtime loss to Oregon last week with a 29-point blowout of Genoa-Kingston this week. "This was just how we wanted to be playing. And sure, this is great for our morale, and for our confidence."

Forreston 18, Dakota 8

Forreston had back-to-back long touchdown drives in the second quarter, and a 30-yard interception returned for a touchdown from Alex Ryia in the third quarter, and Dakota could not rally back from that. Forreston's Owen Mulder only had 23 yards rushing on eight carries, but he had the two early TD runs to help stake the Cardinals to an 18-0 lead.

Belvidere North 51, East 6

Junior fullback Trent Dinsmore ran for 112 yards on 13 carries to lead Belvidere North (2-0). Maddox Gyllenswan was 3-for-6 passing for 59 yards and a TD for North and also ran six times for 42 yards and a TD. The preseason NIC-10 favorites ran for 324 yards on 43 carries. Joseph Brown carried the ball only three times, but scored North’s first two TDs on his first two carries, covering 35 and 11 yards. Javius Catlin led East (0-2) with 93 yards on 20 carries.

Freeport 48, Belvidere 14

Denarius Jackson ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and Payton Woker completed 11 of 17 passes for 155 yards and two TDs to lead Freeport (1-1) over Belvidere (0-2).

Boylan's Barron Sholl knocks down a pass against Jefferson on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023

Boylan 44, Jefferson 8

Boylan, ranked No. 5 in Class 4A, rolled to its second easy win of the season over winless Jefferson. The Titans have outscored their first two foes 68-8 heading into next week's home game against Belvidere North (2-0).

Lena-Winslow 32, Fulton 8

Le-Win stayed hot with its second commanding win in a row, blowing out Fulton as senior fullback Gage Dunker scored four touchdowns to lead the way. The Panthers beat up on West Carroll 68-0 in the opener.

Stillman Valley 49, Rock Falls 7 (Thursday night)

Stillman Valley scored 29 unanswered points in the second quarter and bounced back from a Week 1 loss to Dixon by manhandling the Rockets. Brock Needs scored three first-half touchdowns, and Braden Rodgers added 129 yards and 2 TDs on the ground as well. Cardinals quarterback Braden Engle was 3-for-3 for 24 yards and a touchdown.

