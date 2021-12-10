Rockets willing to listen to offers for Christian Wood

Tim MacMahon on Christian Wood: The sense that I get is by no means are the Rockets looking to move him. Certainly there’s potential for him to be in his prime when the young guys grow up, and maybe the Rockets are ready to be competitive again. But they’re willing to listen and I think that you know, aside from Jalen Green, the Rockets should be willing to listen to every single guy on the roster.

Christian Wood @Chriswood_5

Seven 🚀 – 11:46 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Christian Wood on if he thinks he could be an All-Star this season: “Yeah, I do. If we keep winning, we keep doing what we’re doing, I think that’s the next step.” – 11:16 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood on if he can make an All-Star game this year: “If we keep winning, I believe that’s the next step.” – 11:16 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood: “Garrison Mathews continues to show up for us. The steal on James and the three. He just has to keep playing and keep shooting the ball like he’s doing.” – 11:14 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood says he was talking back and forth with James Harden the entire night. – 11:13 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood on if there was extra motivation tonight: “A little bit just cus it’s James.” – 11:12 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden greeted several of his former teammates after the game including Christian Wood. John Lucas hugged him, too. – 10:38 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Christian Wood smiles at Harden after swatting his shot. Harden did not look his way. – 9:11 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Paul Millsap just absolutely posterized Christian Wood. I don’t even think he saw it coming. – 8:34 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Harden gets his first bucket of the game: a step-back on Christian Wood. – 8:15 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Just sat down at the Toyota Center, where Nic Claxton will get the start against the Rockets. More importantly, Claxton will be challenged tonight by Christian Wood, one of the premier younger 5s in the NBA. More to come. pic.twitter.com/Clf3T8TDwZ – 7:57 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Christian Wood on his rising play, becoming a leader and the #Rockets winning streak https://t.co/IoEmuzmBEt pic.twitter.com/x7GrmmuH0h – 10:59 AM

With the Rockets focusing on developing young players, rival executives wonder how long it’ll be until Houston moves veterans, paving the way for Sengun to play more. There is an expectation around the NBA that Christian Wood, who’s in the second season of a three-year contract, will receive significant trade interest and that Houston will entertain offers. Wood is only 26, so Houston could keep him, but he’s no sure thing to stay come 2023; one of the reasons he signed with the Rockets over other interested teams was to play with James Harden, and Harden is long gone. Wood can offer a lot more to a team with playoff hopes than he can to the Rockets. -via The Ringer / November 29, 2021

David Hardisty: Christian Wood said “for the first time in my career, I saw myself involved in trade talks…. I’m even more motivated than I was before.” -via Twitter @clutchfans / September 27, 2021