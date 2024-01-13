Advertisement

Rockets vs Pistons Game Highlights

NBA.com

The Rockets defeated the Pistons, 112-110. Alperen Sengun recorded 29 points and 6 rebounds for the Rockets, with Jalen Green (28 points, 5 rebounds) and Fred VanVleet (20 points, 12 assists) combining for 48 points in the victory. Kevin Knox II tallied 19 points and 7 rebounds for the Pistons