Rockets vs Nuggets Betting Forecast

NBA.com

Damian Lillard sets a new career-high with 71 points and 13 3PM, along with six rebounds, and six assists for the Trail Blazers as they defeat the Rockets, 131-114. Jerami Grant added 13 points and five rebounds in the victory, while Alperen Sengun tallied 17 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 29-31 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 13-47.