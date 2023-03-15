Rockets vs Lakers Betting Forecast
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis had 35 points and 17 rebounds and the Lakers built a 36-point lead on their way to victory over the Pelicans on Tuesday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks signed center Meyers Leonard for rest of season to back up Brook Lopez.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 points, Josh Giddey had 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-107 on Tuesday night for their sixth win in seven games.
A look at Cincinnati-area high school sports scores reported to The Enquirer from March 13-19.
The Lakers have the easiest remaining schedule in the West.
Tari Eason (Houston Rockets) with an assist vs the Boston Celtics, 03/13/2023
Let’s take a run through the West’s congested middle and consider one big question facing every team as they sprint into the stretch run.
The path USC took from a disappointing night in November to Friday's NCAA tournament opener sets it apart from Andy Enfield's other Trojan teams
Bill Self's status for Kansas' opener in the NCAA Tournament was uncertain, but the Jayhawks remain hopeful he'll be on the bench when they play Howard.
The NCAA tournament brackets are here.
If you need help filling out your men's bracket ahead of the action starting on Thursday, Scott Pianowski has some last-minute advice.
College basketball experts from all around the country gave us their picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
It all started when Giannis Antetokounmpo tried to dribble out a Bucks win.
Jerry Jones said moving on from Ezekiel Elliott was mutual and in the best interest for both parties. Elliott gets to experience free agency. The Cowboys get cap flexibility.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler finally decided on his menu when he hosts the Masters Club dinner, and it wasn't a big surprise — meat, fish and chocolate chip cookies. Scheffler said he would serve steak and cheeseburger sliders with family-styled side dishes. Scheffler disclosed the menu Wednesday during a video call ahead of his title defense at Augusta National on April 6-9.
The Lakers and Russell could work out an extension if they agree on a number.
Times college sports writer J. Brady McCollough makes his picks and predictions for every game in the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Morant was out for almost two weeks and entered a counseling program. The games he has already missed will count toward the suspension for "conduct detrimental to the league."
Chris Beard spoke of proof after his hire as Ole Miss basketball coach, but all that's clear is Rebels are desperate to revive the Rebels program.
Aliyah Boston is now a member of the elite three-timers club. The South Carolina star was honored for the third straight year as an All-American by The Associated Press on Wednesday. Boston was joined on the first team by Iowa's Caitlin Clark, Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, LSU's Angel Reese and Indiana's Mackenzie Holmes.