The Clippers snapped a 6-game losing streak to defeat the Rockets, 106-100 and improve to 4-7 on the year and 1-2 in West Group B Play. James Harden led the Clippers with 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists as Kawhi Leonard (26 points, 8 rebounds) and Paul George (23 points, 8 rebounds) totaled 49 points. Alperen Segun led Houston with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists while Fred VanVleet totaled 19 points, 10 assists, and 8 rebounds.