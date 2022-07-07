Rockets turned down trade offers from Heat, Bucks, Suns and 76ers for Eric Gordon
Eric Gordon, the subject of repeated interest around the league, was close to being traded on draft night, with the Philadelphia 76ers presumed to be the landing spot before talks ultimately fell apart, The Athletic was told. But in addition to the 76ers, the Rockets received offers from no less than six teams before the draft, including the Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, who offered packages including first-round picks. Houston turned all of those down.
Source: Kelly Iko @ The Athletic