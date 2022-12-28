Rockets' Stephen Silas moved by Celtics' tribute to his late father, Paul Silas

Rockets' Silas lauds Celtics for 'classy' tribute to his late father originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics paid tribute to the late Paul Silas on Tuesday night -- both intentionally and unintentionally.

The Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas made their lone visit to Boston on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Stephen's father, Paul -- a former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer -- passed away at 79.

The C's handed out pins honoring Paul Silas prior to the game and ran a tribute video for the three-time NBA champion on the JumboTron.

Stephen Silas, whose sister and nephew were in the building Tuesday night, seemed genuinely touched by the Celtics' gestures.

"It meant a lot," Silas told reporters after the game, a 126-102 Celtics win. "I didn't see it, but they sent it to me before so I was able to see it on my phone before I got here. That's just a classy, classy, classy act. My sister was here and I'm sure she was tearing up, and my nephew was here as well."

While Paul Silas won a pair of championships with the Celtics, he only played four of his 16 NBA seasons in Boston from 1972 to 1976. That made the C's tribute even more special in Stephen's eyes.

"It was really just a special moment and thoughtful, because they didn't have to do any of this," Stephen said. "Like, my dad played here for four years. He was a part of two championship teams, but it wasn't like he was here 15 of his 16 years or anything. The love that they showed him ... just means everything to my family."

In an incredible coincidence, Paul Silas' name also popped up in the stat sheet after the game. Celtics big man Robert Williams grabbed 15 rebounds in just 21 minutes of action, becoming the first Celtic with that many rebounds in that little playing time since none other than Paul Silas, in 1972.

Rob Williams' night is over, 15 rebounds in 21 minutes.



The only Celtic to do that in the last 50 years?



Rob Williams two years ago.



The last Celtic to do it before that...and how cool is this?



Paul Silas in 1972 — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) December 28, 2022

"Was it really? How about that," Stephen Silas said when informed of that stat. "Tip of the hat to Robert Williams for that."

While Stephen didn't enjoy the final result of Tuesday's game, he clearly appreciated the Celtics for going above and beyond to honor his late father.