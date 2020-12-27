Rockets stats: James Harden, Christian Wood score 75 in overtime loss

All-Star guard James Harden led the way for Houston with 44 points (55% FG) and 17 assists, while new starting center Christian Wood had a remarkable debut with 31 points (64% FG) and 13 rebounds.

Yet, because of a similarly epic showing by Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, Portland survived Saturday night’s thriller in overtime, 128-126 (box score). It was the first game of the 2020-21 regular season for the Rockets (0-1), while the Blazers evened their record at 1-1. McCollum scored 44 and hit a career-high nine shots from 3-point range.

Harden hit two stepback treys in the final minute of overtime to put the Rockets in front, but McCollum canned a dagger 3-pointer with just over six seconds left for the final margin. Damian Lillard added 32 for the Blazers and had the assist on McCollum’s winner, as the 76 points from Portland’s backcourt narrowly edged out the 75 by Harden and Wood.

The Rockets were extremely undermanned due to absences from COVID-19 and associated contact tracing, with veterans John Wall, Eric Gordon, and DeMarcus Cousins the most notable. In all, Houston had only nine active players, one above the minimum requirement of eight to play an NBA game. But they still almost had enough to win on the road against a playoff team from last season, largely due to the two biggest names.

Rookie forward Jae’Sean Tate impressed off the bench with 13 points (56% FG) and four rebounds, and his toughness paid immediate dividends on the defensive end. The Rockets were +14 in the 37 minutes that Tate played, and -16 in the 16 minutes that he did not.

See below for a compilation of highlights. Houston returns to action Monday in Denver for its second game of the 2020-21 regular season.