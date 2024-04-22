Rockets star Alperen Sengun drives increased NBA interest in Turkey

The National Basketball Association (NBA) announced Monday that its 2023-24 regular season delivered record-breaking engagement in Europe and the Middle East across the NBA App, NBA League Pass, and the league’s 18 localized social media accounts in the region.

Complete details are available in the league’s announcement.

As it pertains to the Rockets, the NBA included some interesting data:

Driven by Alperen Sengun’s breakout season for the Houston Rockets, Turkey ranks third among followers of @NBA on X [formerly Twitter], behind only the United States and the Philippines. NBA League Pass subscriptions in Turkey increased by 41% year-over-year.

Just 21 years old, Sengun led an improved Houston team in scoring (21.1 points) and rebounds (9.3) during the 2023-24 season, all while shooting a team-high 53.7% among rotation players.

The success of the Turkish big man, who drew All-Star consideration in January, played a key role in Houston registering a league-leading improvement of 19 wins (22-60 to 41-41) relative to the prior season. He’s a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award and is eligible for a contract extension this offseason.

