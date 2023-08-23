Rockets’ staff reportedly impressed by Jalen Green’s conditioning, fitness

Following a successful USA Basketball stint with the U.S. Select Team, third-year Rockets guard Jalen Green has drawn rave reviews from coaches and executives associated with that program.

Now, it appears Houston’s own basketball operations staff is similarly impressed, and particularly by his high level of fitness during what is normally a quiet period on the NBA calendar.

From Kelly Iko of The Athletic:

This summer, he committed himself to growth. Team sources said the staff was particularly pleased with the young guard’s conditioning and fitness level, especially in early August when players are still in the midst of vacationing. He’s trained in California with other NBA players, sessions which head coach Ime Udoka has frequented. Green arrived at Team USA camp stronger, fitter and most importantly, smarter. Word from Vegas was he picked up the system quickly, was extremely coachable and was an eager learner.

Within days of the Rockets agreeing to sign veteran guard Fred VanVleet in 2023 free agency, Green had already begun going through intense workout sessions with the former All-Star. Weeks later, those could be paying off as the 21-year-old enters a critical year for his long-term development and with a clear desire to improve.

Drafted No. 2 overall in the 2021 first round, Green led the Rockets in scoring last season at 22.1 points per game. But he’d like to become more efficient in the 2023-24 season while leading his team to more wins, and it seems like he’ll be in prime physical condition to try and do so once training camp opens in early October.

