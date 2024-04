Apr. 23—The Blooming Prairie softball team suffered its first loss of the season as it lost to Randolph 2-0 on the road Tuesday.

Macy Lembke took the loss for BP (7-1 overall).

BP pitching: Macy Lembke (L) 6 IP, 4 H, 4 BB, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 K

BP hitting: Lembke, 1-for-3; Rachel Winzenburg, 1-for-3; Lily Schammel, 1-for-3; Anna Haberman, 1-for-3; C. Bartlett, 2-for-3