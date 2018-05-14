The Rockets Will Show Us What Kind of Team These Warriors Really Are

I never really learned to revile, clown, or otherwise trash the Golden State Warriors. I kind of felt bad for them when they blew a 3-1 lead—seven months earlier, at the beginning of 2015-16, we’d been falling over ourselves to praise them—and the Kevin Durant signing, if excessive, was perfectly within the team’s rights. Every franchise has money to spend; you can’t exactly penalize one for going after the best players they can. And while Durant may have taken the easy path to a championship, that doesn’t make him a bad person. We expect players, teams, and organizations to abide by some abstract moral code. Except their job isn’t to uphold honor, it’s to win games. And no one ever complains about it when it’s their team breaking unspoken rules in the interest of chasing a title.

While I don’t hate the Warriors, though, I can’t say I have any special affinity for them like I once did, or really, feel much one way or the other about them. I don’t mind watching them but, for all the talent and playmaking ferocity that squad contains, I should want to watch them far more often than I do. They’re an uninspiring fact of the league, the yardstick by which every other team is judged. Whenever things go well anywhere in the NBA, we eventually have to ask how it impacts the Warriors, measures up to them, or what it means means for Golden State’s season. More often than not, we think about them because we have to, not because we have any inclination today, which in itself breeds resentment.

For me, there’s an added dimension: This team, in its current incarnation, disappointments me. I know, they’ve won a championship two out of the last three years, and last playoffs lost only one game. At their best, the Warriors play some of the most dominant and inventive basketball we’ve ever seen, and even their most hardened critics have to—however grudgingly—acknowledge their brilliance. My problem is that, ever since signing Durant, it feels like we’re being denied a full glimpse at what this team is capable of. They live and die by their destructive, all-consuming runs, usually in the third quarter, that break a game wide open and leave opponent utterly wrecked and wondering what hit them. What’s always bugged me is that this magical kind of play only happens once a game, for a ten-minute stretch. Other than that, the Warriors can seem listless, disengaged, perfunctory, out of rhythm, even discombobulated. They can bring any team in the league to its knees. But they only do it every so often.

Story Continues

I know that athletes aren’t robots, and that there are perfectly realistic, organic reasons why teams sometimes gel at a ridiculously high level and at other times do not. I’m not presuming that Warriors could ever always play like that. It often feels, though, like this Hampton’s five team has yet to live up to its massive potential. Maybe they never will, and we project too much onto them, or pay too much attention to what they look like on paper. But even if we accept that their dominance, rote as it may seem at times, is still dominance, there’s the small matter of what it feels like—as a proverbial fan of the game—to watch Golden State these days. And compared to 2015-16, it feels oddly unfulfilling. There’s a school of thought that insists that the team is far more entertaining and aesthetically appealing without Durant; while I don’t malign KD, I do harbor some nostalgia for the 2015-16 team which, while still run-based, were generally lively and thriving, anticipating and egging on The Run rather than waiting for it to strike like something alien that arrives out of the blue. There was also a verve, an intensity to Curry—who was in supernova mode on a nightly basis—that infected the entire team and fueled its transcendence.

That has been my Warriors take since the middle of last season, when it became clear that the first half of 2015-16 wasn’t walking through that door anytime soon. Maybe it was the addition of Durant; maybe the team’s new equilibrium was now some measure of imperfection, even disarray. Or maybe, having already gone 73-9, they no longer had anything to prove outside of winning more titles. There’s simply no incentive to stun the world on every single play of every single game. I’m simply underwhelmed—I know people who hold the Warriors’ current play against them, as if the least they could give the sport back was product that showcased them in all their hyper-virtuosic glory. If a Golden State dynasty was inevitable, they could at least put on a good show on their way to wrecking the league’s competitive balance.

Recently, though, a friend of mine who reliably has the best NBA takes pointed out that, in constantly harkening back to 2015-16, I was assuming that the Warriors ever could reasonably reach those heights again, with or without Durant. Maybe that season—in particular, the first half—was so singular, so freakish, that to expect to see it in any way replicated would be absurd. What kind of team in any sport is that on, for that long, with that many key players all performing at the highest possible level? Curry didn’t simply have a good year; it was arguably the single greatest offensive season ever. Comparing the present-day Warriors to 2015-16 doesn’t just hold them to an insane standard (as if you care about being fair to those cheating scoundrels!), it detracts from a time in basketball that, for many of us, was extraordinary.

We’ll never see anything like that again and maybe, instead of wanting to see those Warriors again, I should resign myself the team they are now. It’s a form of resignation but maybe also a kind of relief, which is how I’m assuming Golden State fans feel about the 73 win total. It’s also hard to overstate (or, for that matter, get too concrete about) the effect that blowing a 3-1 lead had on the team’s collective psyche. What would the point be of flying so close to the sun if they ran the risk of getting burned again that badly? Why try and recreate the impossible when the downside is so massive?

What makes Rockets-Warriors so intriguing, though, is that it presents a possibility that the Warriors really haven’t seen since that fateful Finals, and since acquiring Durant: a team that could, really test and push them. The regular season series was inconclusive; Houston took two out of three with the Warriors down a superstar for one of these losses. But the Rockets have been the single biggest story of 2017-18 not because of their world-historic offense, or MVP candidate James Harden, or the surprisingly easy Harden-Chris Paul pairing, or the resurgence coaching genius of Mike D’Antoni. It’s simply because they match up well against the Warriors—which, as GM Daryl Morey pointed out, is entirely on purpose—and could give them a run for their money. Maybe Golden State’s play doesn’t speak to a lack of inspiration, but maybe to inspiration that can never be recaptured.

If the Rockets force them to dig in, we could see this Warriors team reach new heights of creativity and cohesion. It won’t be what I’ve been wanting all along. But if it’s a worthy successor to 2015-16, how could it be? What made the Warriors so invigorating two seasons ago was that they were like nothing we’d ever seen. They were without precedent. And if they do hit a new high point against the Rockets, there’s no way we can imagine in advance what it will look like. For all sorts of reasons, the Warriors can’t go back to 2015-16. But for them to really carry that season forward—to remind us why we ever viewed them as extraordinary—they’ll simultaneously invoke it in spirit while demolishing all memory of it.