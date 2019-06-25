Rockets send absurd James Harden tweet after Giannis wins 2019 NBA MVP originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

On the day the Raptors held their championship parade, the Golden State Warriors took out a full-page ad in the Toronto Star congratulating the franchise on its first NBA title.

Classy gesture by a classy organization.

You know which franchise isn't classy? The Houston Rockets.

Shortly after Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo was voted the 2019 NBA MVP on Monday night, the Rockets' official account sent a tweet that was an attempt to congratulate The Greek Freak. Really it was just a thread trying to make the case that James Harden should have won the award.

Congrats to the new MVP, but we respectfully disagree.



📝 @JHarden13 ⤵️



✔️ Finished Top 2 in MVP voting 4 out of the last 5 seasons



✔ 1st player in NBA history to avg at least 35.0ppg & 7.0apg in a single season



✔ Scored 40+ pts 28 times this season, 50+ 9 times & 60+ twice pic.twitter.com/UMmHARlNxg















— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 25, 2019

✔ 32 consecutive games scoring at least 30pts, 2nd-longest in league history.



✔ Over a span of 40 games played Harden avg 40.1 ppg, 7.1 apg, 7.0 rpg and 2.2 spg. That was the 2nd-longest span of averaging 40+ pts in NBA history!



— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 25, 2019

✔ Surpassed his career high for 3-pointers made in his 53rd game of the season finishing with 378, 2nd-highest single season total in NBA history. 🚀



✔ Dating back to 2014-15, Harden is avg 30.4 pts, 8.4 ast, 6.4 reb, and 1.8 steals.



— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 25, 2019

The voting had been tabulated and the award had been handed out, yet the Rockets still we're trying to argue for their guy. They couldn't even get a simple congratulatory tweet right.

This seems par for the course coming from a franchise that cried for a "fair chance" during the second-round playoff series with the Warriors and sent a memo to the NBA claiming the refs cost them the NBA title in 2018.

Oh, and let's not forget about owner Tilman Fertitta's epic rant after the Rockets' Game 6 loss to the Warriors, in which he said his team should have cut the Warriors' throats in Game 5 when Kevin Durant suffered a strained right calf.

Considering how much losing the Rockets have done over the last few years, it's surprising they haven't figured out how to lose with class.

This should have been Giannis' night. Instead, the Rockets again tried to make it about themselves.