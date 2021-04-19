Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault during Houston's road trip in Florida, the team said Monday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Houston Rockets announced on Monday that guard Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault that resulted in facial lacerations.

The team made the announcement prior to Monday's game against the Miami Heat.

“Last night, Sterling Brown was the victim of an assault," a team statement reads. "He had no prior knowledge of or interaction with the assailants. He suffered facial lacerations but will make a full recovery. Sterling is not playing tonight because of his prior knee injury."

Brown reportedly jumped at Miami night club

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Brown was jumped outside of a Miami night club on Sunday and hit over the head with a bottle.

Head coach Stephen Silas spoke with Brown Monday and addressed the incident with reporters shortly after the team announcement.

Stephen Silas on Sterling Brown who the Rockets said was the victim of an assault, but expected to make a full recovery: “I have spoken to him and he’s doing better..Thankfully he’s gonna be okay.” Stephen says Sterling is with the team in Miami. pic.twitter.com/Bf7e8vQ733 — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 19, 2021

"He's doing better," Silas said, while declining to address details of the incident. "... Thankfully, he's going to be OK."

Silas confirmed that Brown traveled with the team on its current road trip, which also included a Sunday game against the Orlando Magic.

No other details of the incident have been reported.

Brown, 26, is in the midst of his first season with the Rockets. He's missed four straight games with what Silas announced as a grade 1 knee strain last week. Houston cited Brown's knee strain as the reason for his scratch against Miami on Monday. It's not clear if Brown's injuries from the incident would have forced him to sit out otherwise.

