Rockets rookie Amen Thompson returns from injury with NBA G League assignment

After missing more than a month with a Grade 2 sprain to his left ankle, rookie guard Amen Thompson is finally making his return to the court as he gears up to rejoin the Houston Rockets.

Thompson, drafted at No. 4 overall in the 2023 first round, is beginning his return process with a stint playing for Houston’s NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers.

Houston announced Thompson’s G League assignment on Tuesday morning, along with assignments for fellow rookie Cam Whitmore and two-way players Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Nate Hinton.

Thompson has gradually increased his physical workouts in recent days and weeks, and Rockets head coach Ime Udoka had indicated that a G League assignment would be part of that buildup process.

For Thompson and the others, their G League playing time could begin as soon as Wednesday, when the Vipers face Oklahoma City. RGV then plays in Birmingham on Friday and Saturday (schedule).

Once fully cleared, Thompson could help the Rockets fill some of the backup point guard minutes behind Fred VanVleet while also bringing considerable length, athleticism, and defensive versatility.

Just 20 years old, Thompson had averaged 6.3 points (40.9% FG) and 2.8 rebounds in 16.8 minutes to begin his NBA career. His injury occurred in Houston’s fourth regular-season game.

The #Rockets have assigned Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore while transferring Nate Hinton and Jermaine Samuels Jr. to their NBA G League affiliate, Rio Grande Valley. Udoka said previously that Amen would get some run with the Vipers before his return from injury. pic.twitter.com/JVNNgDHap7 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) December 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire