Rockets reportedly workout Luc Mbah a Moute

In the small-ball world they chose to inhabit, the Houston Rockets cannot have enough switchable, veteran wing players.

Which is why Luc Mbah a Moute is getting a look.

The 11-year NBA veteran had a workout with the Rockets, reports Kelly Iko of The Athletic.

Source: Houston Rockets brought in free agent forward Luc Mbah a Moute for a workout today. Mbah a Moute last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season due to injury. — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) March 5, 2020





Mbah a Moute made his name as a 6’8″ forward who could defend multiple positions, played smart, and could knock down the three. The Clippers signed him for the 2018-19 season to come off their bench, but he suffered a knee injury that limited him to just four games. He has not set foot on a court this season.

If Mbah a Moute is healthy and close to his old self, he’d be a great fit for Houston — but that’s a big “if” after nearly two seasons off an NBA court. It’s something to watch going forward.

