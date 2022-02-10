Rockets release Armoni Brooks, DJ Augustin to complete Dennis Schröder trade

Ben DuBose
·2 min read
In this article:
To complete the multi-player transaction bringing veteran guard Dennis Schröder from Boston to Houston at the NBA’s 2022 trade deadline, the Rockets are releasing Armoni Brooks and DJ Augustin.

To help match salaries and reduce their financial obligations, Boston attached sparingly used reserves Enes Freedom and Bruno Fernando to the trade that brought them Daniel Theis. Since the Rockets were then taking three players in the deal and sending out only one, two had to be released in order for the trade to be finalized.

However, the Rockets have already made it clear that Freedom will be quickly waived, and it’s possible that others in the deal could be as well. Since all are on expiring contracts, there are no long-term salary consequences if they do so, and it’s not as if the rebuilding Rockets (15-39) are trying to make a playoff push this season.

Thus, if Augustin and Brooks clear waivers — and Augustin, in particular, is almost certain to since his current salary of $7 million is higher than the cap space available to most teams — Houston could ultimately choose to bring them back, should both sides agree on a reunion.

Neither Augustin nor Brooks had been a consistent rotation player in recent weeks, and with both having little-to-no money guaranteed after this season, they were the obvious candidates to waive from the current roster. (The majority of players are already under contract for 2022-23.)

Augustin, a 34-year-old veteran point guard, averaged 5.4 points (40.6% on 3-pointers) and 2.2 assists in 15.0 minutes. Brooks, a 23-year-old wing prospect with shooting potential, averaged 6.2 points (30.0% on 3-pointers) and 2.0 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game.

