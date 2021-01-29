Rockets reaction: Stephen Silas loves ‘WOW factor’ in fourth straight win

Houston Rockets head coach Stephen Silas had an extended laugh postgame when reporter Brian Barefield asked him about what’s become referred to by fans on social media as the “WOW Factor.”

After laughing underneath his mask for nearly 10 seconds, Silas asked: “Is that a thing? The WOW factor, I like it. Wood, Oladipo and Wall.”

In their first game as teammates, Christian Wood, Victor Oladipo, and John Wall lived up to the nickname. Each scored 20 or more points and also contributed with key defensive plays, leading Houston to a fourth straight victory in Thursday’s 104-101 win (box score) over Portland.

The Rockets went down by 20 points during the first quarter before dramatically turning it around with a 36-18 second quarter.

When Houston traded for Oladipo just over two weeks ago, Wall was sidelined with a sore knee. Then, just as Wall returned, Wood went out with a sprained ankle. But Thursday’s nationally televised game was the first time for all to play together, and they made it worth the wait.

Oladipo led the Rockets with 25 points (47.8% FG) and 7 rebounds, including a driving shot in the game’s final 30 seconds that put Houston up by three. Wood added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and his plus/minus figure of +16 in 32 minutes was the best on either team. Finally, Wall had 20 points and a team-high 6 assists, and he hit two key free throws with just over two minutes left that put the Rockets in front, for good.

After giving up 30 points in the first quarter, Houston’s suddenly suffocating defense held down Blazers over the final three quarters.

Even with Portland making 17-of-41 (41.5%) from 3-point range — including several contested looks late — and Houston shooting 13-of-47 (27.7%), the Rockets (8-9) still had enough to win. Superstar guard Damian Lillard led the Trail Blazers (9-8) with a game-high 30 points.

The Rockets are tough, dude. Absolutely love their defensive effort. They're clamping – #2 defensive rating in the NBA since the James Harden deal. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 29, 2021

Rockets before the trade: 3-6, 111.1 defensive rating (ranked 22nd) Rockets since the trade: 5-3, 102.7 defensive rating (ranked 1st) — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 29, 2021

See below for a compilation of highlights and postgame reaction from Thursday night at Toyota Center. Houston returns to action on Saturday night in New Orleans, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Central.

