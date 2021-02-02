Rockets reaction: In sixth straight win, Eric Gordon leads epic rout at OKC

Led by another historic quarter, the surging Houston Rockets (10-9) won their sixth straight game in Monday’s 136-106 blowout (box score) over the host Oklahoma City Thunder.

For a second straight outing, the Rockets scored 48 points in a quarter, which is tied for the third-most in team history. On Monday, they also tied the all-time NBA record with 11 made 3-pointers in the first quarter. Houston led 48-24 after that dominant opening frame, which allowed them to remain firmly in command for the game’s duration.

Reserve guard Eric Gordon continues to show flashes of the form that made him the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2016-17, scoring 25 points in just 22 minutes to lead a balanced Houston effort. Gordon shot 8-of-12 (66.7%) from the field, including 5-of-9 (55.6%) on 3-pointers.

In all, the Rockets had seven players who scored in double figures. Beyond Gordon, those included John Wall (18), Christian Wood (18), Victor Oladipo (15), Danuel House Jr. (13), DeMarcus Cousins (17), and Jae’Sean Tate (11). The Thunder were led in defeat by rising star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 19 points in 29 minutes.

It was a true team effort by the Rockets, who went in with the NBA’s top-ranked defense since trading James Harden. Now, it’s Houston’s offense that is showing signs of matching that form. The Rockets tied their franchise record with 28 made 3-pointers in 52 attempts (53.8%).

The Rockets and Thunder (8-11) will meet again in Oklahoma City on Wednesday, with Houston looking to extend its season-long winning streak to seven games. For now, enjoy game highlights and postgame locker-room reaction from the sixth straight victory by the Rockets.

