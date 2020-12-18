Rockets reaction: Christian Wood has sensational debut in rout of Spurs

After missing Houston’s first three preseason games with a sore left elbow, offseason acquisition Christian Wood made quite a splash in his debut as the Rockets defeated San Antonio, 128-106 (box score).

The 6-foot-10 big man had 27 points (56% FG) and 10 rebounds in just 24 minutes. At just 25 years old, Houston’s athletic, versatile, and skilled center showed clear flashes — even in an exhibition game — of why the Rockets envision him as a key building block for years to come.

Houston led by 31 points when Wood checked out near the end of the third quarter. San Antonio cut into the margin slightly in the fourth quarter, when the Rockets were largely playing non-rotation players.

Besides Wood, starting guards James Harden and Eric Gordon each played well and kept the ball moving. Gordon scored 23 points (64.3% FG) and dished out five assists in 27 minutes, while Harden had 20 points (57.1% FG), nine assists, and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

Incredible debut for Christian Wood as the Rockets wrap up the preseason with a blowout win over the Spurs. Wood dropped 27 & 10 along w/ a pair of assists, a block & steal. Harden looked great too, as did Eric Gordon. Rockets depth looks to be the real deal. Real games next week — Craig Ackerman (@ca_rockets) December 18, 2020

The Spurs were led by 21 points from DeMar DeRozan, who shot just 5-of-13 (38.5%) from the field. San Antonio concluded the 2020-21 preseason at 0-3, while the Rockets finished at 3-1. The regular season begins next Wednesday, Dec. 23, also at home inside Toyota Center.

See below for highlights and postgame reaction from Thursday’s game. Interviews include Wood, Harden, and head coach Stephen Silas.

Related

Christian Wood: Silas will keep 'same five-out offense' for Rockets Rockets GM Rafael Stone lauds 'unique' skills of Christian Wood

Story continues

Christian Wood

https://twitter.com/clutchfans/status/1339771509037002753 https://twitter.com/Rockets_Insider/status/1339772544577122306 https://twitter.com/BenDuBose/status/1339762077884428288 https://twitter.com/BenDuBose/status/1339778468586905600

Stephen Silas

https://twitter.com/KellyIkoNBA/status/1339773546525016064 https://twitter.com/SalmanAliNBA/status/1339773895856025601 https://twitter.com/Rockets_Insider/status/1339774474141503489 https://twitter.com/MarkBermanFox26/status/1339776317169020928 https://twitter.com/AdamJWexler/status/1339773784602112002 https://twitter.com/arxanii/status/1339748829151830018

James Harden, Eric Gordon

https://twitter.com/Jonathan_Feigen/status/1339760524721082371 https://twitter.com/HoustonRockets/status/1339771181591891968 https://twitter.com/BenDuBose/status/1339777836673101826 https://twitter.com/arxanii/status/1339753723606818818 https://twitter.com/SalmanAliNBA/status/1339778351058317314 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJlvJqLFNeo