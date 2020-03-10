How Rockets' playoff loss to Warriors led Houston to make specific change

Playing without Kevin Durant, the Warriors went on the road in Game 6 of last year's Western Conference semifinals and defeated the Houston Rockets.

Golden State outscored Houston 36-26 in the fourth quarter -- in large part because of Steph Curry's 23 points -- and won 118-113.

"My biggest disappointment was our fourth quarter," Rockets general manager Daryl Morey recently told ESPN's Zach Lowe on The Lowe Post podcast. "Our execution was pretty bad.

"And credit to the Warriors -- they played fantastic."

It truly was a devastating night for Houston, who missed out on an incredible opportunity to finally get past the Dubs.

Morey explained how the loss caused him to do something he had never done before.

"Locker room wise -- it's the first time ever where I met with coach Mike (D'Antoni) right after and it was so much pain ... usually you do the exit stuff shortly after because everybody wants to go on vacation," he said. "Mike and I looked at all the faces of everyone and said, 'Man. We just can't make these guys sit here and talk about this in like 48 hours.'

"So that's the first time ever. And I actually think it went well. I think we got a lot of good rational thinking, and not a lot of frozen-anger ideas generated. I like the path we took. I really think we're on a really good path to get through the West.

"But it was tough."

That's an understatement.

The Rockets fired their defensive coordinator, Jeff Bzdelik, and traded Chris Paul to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Russell Westbrook.

The good news for Morey and his squad is that the Dubs will not be standing in their way during the 2020 playoffs.

The bad news is that the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are pretty darn good.

