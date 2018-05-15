Rockets need to pass more vs Warriors? Eric Gordon 'definitely would like to get the ball more'

In Game 1 on Monday night, Rockets guard Eric Gordon scored 15 points.

He went 6-for-13 from the field, 3-for-7 from deep and registered three assists against four turnovers.

He would like to see the Rockets make some tweaks offensively in Game 2.

"I definitely would like to get the ball more for me to be aggressive and get good looks," Gordon told Marc Spears of The Undefeated. "Offensively with everybody, we really don't get real good looks ... we can't isolate as much against a good defensive team. I don't care who you are."

The problem for Gordon and the Rockets? This is what they do. It's their identity.

During the regular season, Houston was No. 1 in isolation plays -- 1,280 -- by a wide margin (the Thunder were No. 2 at 959).

Additionally, the Rockets were dead last in passes per game at 253.8. In Game 1, they only registered 226 passes.

For Gordon specifically -- he averaged 14 shots and 40 touches per game during the regular season.

In Game 1 -- he took 13 shots and touched the ball 39 times.

So it was a standard game for him in that regard.

"We have some of the best isolation players out there. But against a team like that, it's going to be too tough," Gordon added.

