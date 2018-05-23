Rockets outlast Warriors in Game 4 war of attrition, tie Western finals at 2-2

Chris Paul celebrates a massive Game 4 win that got his Rockets even with Stephen Curry’s Warriors in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals.

After a Game 3 blowout that stands as the most lopsided loss in franchise playoff history, the Houston Rockets had their backs against the wall, facing the prospect of a 3-1 deficit if they couldn’t get their act together for Tuesday’s Game 4. But James Harden, Chris Paul and the Rockets aren’t dead yet.

James Harden scored 24 of his 30 points in the first half to carry the Rockets out of an early hole. Chris Paul scored 13 of his 27 in the second half to help withstand a furious Golden State push. Eric Gordon shook off an ice-cold shooting performance just enough to hit a huge 3-pointer with 2:27 to go in the fourth quarter. And after weathering the Warriors’ trademark Stephen Curry-led third-quarter flurry, Houston limited Golden State to just 12 points in the final frame, watching a last-gasp Curry 3-point try from the left corner come up empty and after the buzzer to hold on for a 95-92 win in Game 4 at Oracle Arena in the closest, most hotly contested and most thrilling game of the third round of the 2018 NBA playoffs.

After losing Game 1 on their home court, the Rockets earned their first-ever playoff win on the road in the Bay Area, and have now knotted the Western Conference finals up at 2-2 and wrested back home-court advantage. They can draw within one win of the franchise’s first NBA Finals appearance since 1995 with a victory in Game 5 at Toyota Center on Thursday.

Curry led four Warriors in double figures with 28 points and a 6-for-13 mark from 3-point range. Durant added 27 with 12 rebounds, while Green came up two assists shy of a triple-double (11 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block). But after racing out to a 12-0 lead to start the game, Golden State couldn’t put the hammer down, allowing first Harden and then Paul to get into scoring and playmaking rhythm.

The Rockets erased their early deficit with a dominant second quarter in which their dynamic backcourt duo outscored the Warriors’ entire team 29-18. The Warriors’ season-long problems with ball security (16 turnovers leading to 20 Rockets points) and foul woes (Houston went 23-for-27 at the free-throw line) reared their ugly heads again, helping Houston withstand Golden State’s fast start and torrid third quarter to stay close enough to put together a haymaker run late.

A matchup between the NBA’s two best offenses turned on the defensive end, as Houston and Golden State — who ranked sixth and ninth in defensive efficiency during the regular season, respectively — wreaked havoc on one another with physicality, length, athleticism and aggression; the Warriors shot just 35-for-89 (39.3 percent) from the field, while the Rockets went only 30-for-77 (39 percent). And in a game that would prove to be a war of attrition, as both Mike D’Antoni and Steve Kerr cut their rotations to the bone, it was the Rockets that had enough in the tank down the stretch — if only barely — to get over the finish line.

Playing in a must-win game in the first conference final of his Hall of Fame career, Paul scored eight in the last period and assisted on six more — an insane corner-to-corner, cross-court curveball along the baseline for a 3-pointer by Trevor Ariza that gave Houston an 85-84 lead with 6:03 to go …

That Chris Paul pass pic.twitter.com/1IRnRBUXXE — Born Salty (@cjzero) May 23, 2018





… and a pitch-back in the pick-and-roll for what would wind up being the game-winner by Gordon, which put the Rockets up 94-89 with 2:27 left:





While Paul carried the load for the Rockets late, the Warriors — gassed after an explosive third quarter that saw them turn a seven-point deficit after two quarters into a 10-point lead entering the fourth, during which Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all played the full 12 minutes of the frame — just could not muster enough makes to stem Houston’s rising tide. Golden State managed just 12 points in the deciding period, tying a franchise-low for any postseason quarter since the advent of the shot clock, on 3-for-18 shooting. Kerr’s club missed six 3-pointers, including two with just over a minute left — one by Thompson, one by Curry — that could’ve tied the game at 94.

The Warriors went 3-18 from the field in the 4th quarter (16.7%), their worst shooting quarter this season. pic.twitter.com/DvUZVUDcwA — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 23, 2018





Even after their disastrous offensive quarter, the Warriors did still have a chance to tie in the final half-minute, when Green rebounded a missed step-back 3 by Harden with 15 seconds to go. Golden State pushed, with Kerr electing not to call a timeout so his struggling team could attack an unsettled Rockets defense … before things fell apart:





Durant handled across half-court, but pulled up when P.J. Tucker stopped the ball at foul-line extended and passed to Thompson in the left corner along the baseline. He was bottled up by Ariza, and tried dribbling out of trouble, but drove into a double-team by Harden before stopping, pivoting and lofting up a fadeaway jumper that never touched the rim. It fell into Paul’s hands, seemingly a fitting ending for the game … except that the refs whistled Shaun Livingston for a foul, sending Paul to the free-throw line with 0.5 seconds left on the game clock.

Paul missed the first, leaving the door open to the Warriors getting one last look for a tie or the win … unless, of course, he intentionally missed to try to run off that last half-second. Instead, he made it, giving the Rockets a three-point lead and allowing Kerr to take Golden State’s final timeout — the one he’d later say he wanted, and Green tried to call, when Klay got trapped — to draw up one more play. He got what he wanted: an open look for Curry in the corner. But Steph couldn’t get the shot off in time, and now it’s a best of three.

