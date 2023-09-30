Rockets open training camp roster spot by waiving Joshua Obiesie

In August, the Houston Rockets signed Joshua Obiesie to a non-guaranteed Exhibit 10 training camp contract. Now, not even two months later, the NBA’s transaction log shows he was waived.

For general manager Rafael Stone, Obiesie’s release opens up a roster spot on the eve of training camp, which begins Oct. 3. It was not immediately clear how the Rockets plan to use it, if they do.

A 6-foot-6 wing known for defense, Obiesie went undrafted by the NBA in 2019 before playing internationally for Würzburg Baskets, Bayern Munich and Fraport Skyliners since. All three teams are in Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga (BBL) professional league.

Now 23 years old, Obiesie averaged 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 24 minutes per game last season.

Down the line, Obiesie could still be considered for a spot with the Rockets’ NBA G League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Vipers. G League rosters are not announced until later in October.

This also opens up a roster spot for another player who might have a more realistic shot at the 15th standard roster spot or one of the two-way spots. — David Weiner (@BimaThug) September 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire