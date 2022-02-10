Rockets open to John Wall trade if Lakers take on Daniel Theis too?

Houston could be open to a trade if the Lakers also took on Daniel Theis’ multiyear deal, but that’s not attractive for Los Angeles given the boost in luxury tax and the team’s desire to keep the books relatively clean for the 2023 offseason (when James’ contract expires).

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Time to trade Frank Vogel for John Wall. – 12:18 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Take this for what it’s worth: I have finally, after weeks of putting it off because I didn’t think it was realistic, pre-written a “Russell Westbrook is traded for John Wall” story. – 8:09 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Unless the Lakers truly think John Wall can make a serious difference this season (I’m skeptical), better to wait until the summer w/more potential options to move Russ. If he’s grown that detrimental, separate him from the team. But don’t sacrifice a pick for a band-aid fix. AK – 7:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

“Russell Westbrook is an awful shooter and defender, trade him + 1st round pick for John Wall to save the Lakers.”

Westbrook’s 2022 shooting percentage: 50.3%

Wall’s 2021 shooting percentage: 50.3%

Westbrook’s 2022 defensive rating: 109.7

Wall’s 2021 defensive rating: 111.8 – 6:44 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I actually think having Daniel Theis could be a positive for the Lakers.

This has not been a good year for him, but he’s been a solid starting center that can shoot a bit in the past. That’s something AD likes having around, and it never hurts to have some extra tradable salary – 6:42 PM

Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider

#Rockets Injury/Status Report:

Eric Gordon (Questionable – Left Heel Soreness)

Daishen Nix (G League – Two Way)

Trevelin Queen (G League -Two Way)

Usman Garuba (Out – Left Wrist Fracture)

John Wall (Out) – 4:44 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

If the Lakers don’t make the Russell Westbrook + first for John Wall trade now, then nothing would have ever pressured them to do it because things could not be much worse for Russ in LA right now. – 12:07 AM

Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA

Rockets trade deadline mailbag: Who, if anyone, departs first? Chances of moving John Wall?

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3106288/2022/0… – 5:36 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets guard Eric Gordon is out vs. Pelicans. Daniel Theis is out for personal reasons. (Don’t speculate. You’ll be wrong.) – 12:53 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

My expectations for the deadline:

I expect Eric Gordon to be traded. I’d be disappointed in the Rockets if he’s not.

I want Christian Wood to be traded, but I don’t expect it.

Theis, Nwaba or Augustin for expirings/2nds would be a bonus.

John Wall would take a LeBron miracle. – 10:22 PM

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ disastrous loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, sources told B/R that L.A. was unlikely to trade Russell Westbrook at the deadline. The caveat: If LeBron James decides that fellow Klutch Sports client John Wall could be a better fit and is willing to push extremely hard for Westbrook’s exit, the Lakers might consider a deal with the Houston Rockets. -via Bleacher Report / February 10, 2022

Jake Fischer: The way people talk in the NBA about Russell Westbrook as just being this damaged goods. I’ve pitched to Knicks people, you know, why not do the Evan Fournier for Julius Randle for stuff and you get off your long-term salary and clear your books for 2023 for free agency. Like everyone I’ve talked to you with the Knicks is they have zero interest in even entertaining the idea of doing that. -via Spotify / February 10, 2022

Sean Highkin: Frank Vogel, asked directly by @Bill Oram if there’s a scenario in which Russell Westbrook isn’t on the team after tomorrow: “If there’s way to improve our team, we’ll improve our team. I’ve got nothing else to say about the trade deadline.” -via Twitter @highkin / February 10, 2022