Rockets at Nets, Jan. 27: Lineups, how to watch, injury reports, uniforms

For whatever reason, Eastern Conference opponents have been a problem for the Rockets in the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season. Houston enters Saturday with a 15-11 (.577) record against Western Conference teams, but with only a 6-12 (.333) mark against East foes.

The good news for the Rockets (21-23) is their most dominant East win came Friday night in Charlotte, and they will have another opportunity as a road favorite when they face the struggling Brooklyn Nets (17-27) on Saturday evening at Barclays Center.

The Nets have lost 12 of their last 14 games and 17 of 21, overall. Furthermore, if Houston needs any extra incentive, a victory over Brooklyn could boost its 2024 NBA draft outlook.

The Rockets own Brooklyn’s first-round draft choice this year as part of the blockbuster James Harden trade from January 2021, and the Nets are currently just outside the East’s play-in field. Should that hold, Houston could receive a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

The Rockets beat the Nets in Houston on Jan. 3, but the rematch could be tougher on night two of a road back-to-back. Houston comes in with good vibes after Friday’s win in Charlotte, where third-year guard Jalen Green (36 points, 9 rebounds) and rookie Cam Whitmore (24 points, 11 rebounds) each had season-highs.

Even with that win, the Rockets are just 5-15 on the road this season.

When and How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 27

Time: 5 p.m. Central

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (21-23)

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Dillon Brooks

Forward: Jeff Green

Center: Alperen Sengun

Brooklyn Nets (17-27)

Guard: Spencer Dinwiddie

Guard: Cam Thomas

Forward: Mikal Bridges

Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith

Center: Nic Claxton

Projected lineups are based on each team’s previous game, with the exception of Thomas in place of Cam Johnson (out, personal reasons).

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report for Friday night in Charlotte listed Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) and Tari Eason (left lower leg injury management) as out. Jabari Smith Jr. (left ankle sprain) was questionable before being held out, while Jae’Sean Tate (left wrist strain) and Reggie Bullock (lower back strain) were initially listed as questionable but then upgraded to available.

The Rockets are not required to issue an updated report for Saturday until just a few hours before tipoff, owing to the back-to-back.

Brooklyn lists Cam Johnson (personal reasons), Ben Simmons (lower back nerve impingement), Dariq Whitehead (left shin stress reaction), and Day’Ron Sharpe (left knee hyperextension) as out.

Jan. 27 uniform choices

Rockets : Red Icon Edition

Nets: Black City Edition

(via LockerVision)

Latest interviews

#Rockets beat the Hornets 138-104 Jalen Green TONIGHT

Upcoming schedule

