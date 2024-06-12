Rockets, NBA issue statements on death of hoops legend Jerry West

Jerry West, the high-scoring Hall of Famer whose silhouette is used for the NBA logo, died Wednesday morning. He was 86 years old.

After first entering the league in 1960, West left his mark on the NBA as a player, coach, and team executive.

“Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. “He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments. He was the league’s first Finals MVP and made rising to the occasion his signature quality, earning him the nickname ‘Mr. Clutch’.”

Silver’s statement continued:

Jerry’s four decades with the Lakers also included a successful stint as a head coach and a remarkable run in the front office that cemented his reputation as one of the greatest executives in sports history. He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA — a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence. And he will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor. I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life. On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife, Karen, his family, and his many friends in the NBA community.

As a player, West tallied 25,192 points, 6,238 assists, and 5,366 rebounds. He made 14 All-Star and 12 All-NBA teams, and he ranks fourth among retired players with a 27.03 career scoring average, trailing only Michael Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain, and Elgin Baylor.

West then became the Lakers’ general manager in 1982, a job he held until 2002. During that time, Los Angeles won eight championships. He then went on to work for several other NBA franchises.

More information on West’s career and life is available at usatoday.com. On social media, the Houston Rockets were among many NBA teams who reacted with sadness following West’s passing.

“The NBA lost a legend,” the Rockets posted to X, followed by a heart emoji. “Rest in peace, Jerry West.”

The NBA lost a legend. 🤍 Rest in Peace, Jerry West. pic.twitter.com/Ujs3s9s3LO — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) June 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire