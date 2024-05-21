Rockets monitoring Donovan Mitchell’s situation in Cleveland, The Athletic reports

With only one year left on his current contract, teams around the NBA are waiting to see whether All-Stars Donovan Mitchell signs an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

If not, this summer could be the optimal time for Cleveland to trade him before his value declines due to contractual factors.

With that in mind, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst recently floated the Rockets as a potential Mitchell suitor — and now, Houston-based reporter Kelly Iko of The Athletic is reporting the same.

Iko writes:

Another possibility, if the Rockets were to move the No. 3 pick, is packaging it with additional assets for a star. Houston is flush with young talent and draft capital that could appeal to teams with elite talent in flux. One player who fits is Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell. The Rockets are among those interested in the 27-year-old and have been monitoring his situation for months, league sources say. The Cavaliers guard’s delay in inking a long-term extension, coupled with another disheartening playoff exit, only adds to speculation about his future. Such a move for an All-NBA type player would be more suitable than for others who could potentially be available — New Orleans’ Brandon Ingram and Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges — for example.

The Houston Rockets have maintained interest in Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell for months and continue to monitor his situation in Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic. More from our draft notebook 1.0: https://t.co/AlW5C8iVSo — Kelly Iko (@KellyIko) May 21, 2024

Mitchell is slated to make $35.4 million in the 2024-25 season, and in terms of a potential deal, the Rockets have sufficient salary matching options. The bigger questions surround asset value.

For starters, would Mitchell be willing to commit to a new contract with the Rockets (41-41), who haven’t yet broken .500 in their rebuild? If not, it would likely be too risky for Houston to make the peak bid, since Mitchell could leave for no compensation in 2025.

If Mitchell was willing to extend with the Rockets, Houston has intriguing assets to offer Cleveland between a “core six” of recently drafted first-round prospects (Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason, Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore); the aforementioned No. 3 pick in the 2024 NBA draft; and three more years of unprotected first-round assets via Brooklyn.

But, with the Rockets not yet on the cusp of immediate title contention, it remains to be seen how many of those younger assets that general manager Rafael Stone would be willing to surrender.

If Mitchell expressed a desire to go to Houston specifically, that leverage might drive down the asking price, since other teams probably wouldn’t bid too aggressively on a player (even an All-Star) who doesn’t want to play there and isn’t willing to commit to his next contract. The question is, why would Mitchell prioritize the improved but still-building Rockets to that extent? Is head coach Ime Udoka that much of a draw? It’s not implausible, but it’s a lot to ask.

With that in mind, it’s a long shot for those dominoes to all fall in line. But it’s a subplot worth monitoring as the offseason nears.

A 6-foot-3 shooting guard, Mitchell has averaged 27.5 points (47.5% FG, 37.8% on 3-pointers), 5.2 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 35.6 minutes over his two seasons to date in Cleveland.

