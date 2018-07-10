Rockets' Mike D'Antoni hopes DeMarcus Cousins 'doesn't fit' with Warriors

Back in 2016, the Warriors added a fourth All-Star in Kevin Durant to the roster. Some around the league had hoped Durant wouldn't gel with the three All-Stars already on the team (Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green).

Unfortunately for the critics, it has worked out perfectly with two NBA titles in two years.

This offseason, due to a perfect storm of circumstances, the Warriors were able to add yet another All-Star to the roster. DeMarcus Cousins officially signed a one-year deal with the Warriors over the weekend.

The Warriors made it work with four All-Stars on the court at the same time. Can they do it with five, once Cousins returns from his ruptured Achilles?

Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni hopes not.

"Great player, great individual talent. We got all that. I'm not taking anything away from him. There's two ways it could go. Either it fits or it doesn't fit. Obviously, in Houston, we're hoping it doesn't fit. But we don't know that. We'll see how it plays out. I do know that he's going to have to guard James Harden. I do know that," D'Antoni said on SiriusXM NBA Radio on Monday. "Kudos to Golden State. They did a great job of signing him. Like I said, DeMarcus is one of the better players, is an All-Star in the league. We just hope that maybe too many All-Stars on one team doesn't work. I don't know. So far, it seems to work for them."

D'Antoni's Rockets lost to the Warriors in seven games in the Western Conference Finals. Houston was without one of their two All-Stars as Chris Paul missed Game 7 with a hamstring injury.

