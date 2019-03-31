Rockets mercilessly troll Kings after eliminating them from playoff contention originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

The Sacramento Kings made huge strides this season, but they ultimately fell short of their goal as they were officially eliminated from NBA playoff contention with Saturday's loss to James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

It was a disappointing outcome for a young team that blew late leads in a number of games during the season, and the Rockets made sure to twist the knife on Twitter after their 118-109 win.

The Kings weren't about to take that lying down, though, as they fired back with a shot about the Rockets' dreadful shooting performance in Game 7 of last year's Western Conference finals.

We needed you to miss 27 straight threes again 😔 https://t.co/hO2TpkQinO — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) March 31, 2019

Touché.

The Kings now will turn their attention to trying to finish at the .500 mark, while the Rockets prepare for what they hope is a deep playoff run filled with more Twitter barbs for the rest of the Western Conference.