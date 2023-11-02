Rockets lose rookie guard Amen Thompson to right ankle sprain

Houston Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson sprained his right ankle during a third-quarter transition sequence in Wednesday’s game (box score) versus the Charlotte Hornets at Toyota Center. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game shortly thereafter.

Thompson, drafted at No. 4 overall in the 2023 first round, initially pounded the floor in pain and appeared reluctant to put any weight on his right ankle. However, he did eventually walk to the locker room without assistance and with only a slight limp.

Thompson suffered a grade-two left ankle sprain in July during the NBA’s 2023 summer league, which was estimated as having a two-to-four week recovery timetable. Wednesday’s injury was to Thompson’s right ankle, so it’s not a recurrence of the same issue.

As for the severity of this injury and what a potential return timetable might look like, the Rockets are unlikely to know specifics until Thompson undergoes imaging, which could occur Thursday. Houston doesn’t play again until Saturday night versus Sacramento, with the Kings in town for two consecutive games.

Thompson is currently Houston’s backup point guard behind Fred VanVleet — though his elite athleticism has already made him an impactful and trusted defender for Ime Udoka at multiple positions.

It looks like a pretty bad right ankle roll for Amen Thompson pic.twitter.com/nG6Af5IsHC — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) November 2, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire