Rockets legend, executive John Lucas to host annual golf fundraiser

Through his John Lucas Foundation, the Houston Rockets legend and front office member is hosting his annual golf classic on June 24. The event raises funds for healthy living programs focused on mental health, substance-abuse prevention, and youth basketball.

“I got a great gift when I was young, the gift of basketball,” said Lucas, who transitioned from an assistant coach to a front office member last July. “I have never forgotten to use this gift to give back and teach. Basketball and recovery are the foundations of my family business. Helping others develop and use these gifts to create pathways for education, careers, and family is my mission in life.”

Monday’s event takes place at the Memorial Park Golf Course. Beyond the 69-year-old Lucas, a former player and coach, confirmed guests include several marquee sports and entertainment names.

These names include the likes of Kelvin Sampson, Rudy Tomjanovich, Nick Van Exel, George Gervin, Mario Elie, Ricky Pierce, Mike James, DJ Augustin, Allen Leavell, David Culley, Calvin Murphy, TJ Ford, Vernon Maxwell, Purvis Short, Spencer Arrighetti, Geoff Blum, Todd Kalas, Bill Worrell, Lionel Hollins, Ryan Hollins, Major Jones, Vince Young, Michael Crabtree, and Ric Bucher.

More information is available at johnlucasfoundation.org.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire