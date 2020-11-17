Rockets' James Harden turned down max extension, focused on trade to Nets: report

James Harden layup over AD

James Harden has made it clear to the Rockets front office that he wants out of Houston by turning down the chance to become the first player in NBA history to make $50 million a year, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi reported on Monday.

After having conversations with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving about possibly joining forces in Brooklyn, Harden reportedly turned down two year, $103 million extension — which would've been added to the three years and $133 million remaining on his current deal — as he remains "focused" on being traded to the Nets.

Woj added that despite the Rockets and Nets being in contact, nothing meaningful has come out of their conversations yet.

The Rockets would obviously want a massive return for Harden, and the Nets obviously want to keep Durant and Irving to create a Big 3. A package of Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert and an array of picks could potentially start some movement in trade talks, but even that may not be enough.

Per SNY's Ian Begley, the supports for a Harden-to-Brooklyn trade isn't universally supported by Nets players.

Adding Harden and his huge contract would put a big dent in the Nets originally expected offseason plans, like re-signing Joe Harris.