Rockets’ Ime Udoka: Amen Thompson suffered Grade 2 ankle sprain vs. Hornets

Houston Rockets rookie Amen Thompson suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain on Wednesday in a win over the Charlotte Hornets, head coach Ime Udoka said.

Thompson endured the injury in the third quarter after the 20-year-old appeared to step on the foot of a defender. He looked to be in immediate pain afterward but eventually left the court and was able to walk to the locker room without assistance.

He recorded four points, one rebound and one assist in 13 minutes.

Udoka said after the 128-119 victory that there was no timetable for Thompson to return to the court. He was seen leaving the Toyota Center in a walking boot on crutches.

It looks like a pretty bad right ankle roll for Amen Thompson pic.twitter.com/nG6Af5IsHC — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) November 2, 2023

Thompson has emerged as the Rockets’ backup point guard behind Fred VanVleet in the early going this season. In four games, the fourth pick is averaging 6.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 40.9% shooting from the field.

