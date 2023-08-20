Rockets host back-to-school community event for Houston students

In partnership with the Houston Parks and Recreation Department and the Houston Independent School District, the Rockets and Reliant hosted a back-to-school bash at Sunnyside Community Center.

Saturday’s event featured school supply kits donated by Reliant, along with backpack giveaways and a range of family-friendly activities. Second-year Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and rookie guard Amen Thompson were among the many organizational representatives on hand to assist with giveaways and promotions.

Others in attendance included Clutch the Bear, team mascot, and the Clutch City Dancers. Attendees were able to enjoy inflatables, interactive booths with prizes in addition to snacks and drinks.

Children’s Memorial Hermann was on-site to provide back-to-school sports physicals on a first-come, first-serve basis, while the Houston Health Department offered free dental kits and eye screenings on-site through its See to Succeed program. Representatives from Franklin Beauty Institute offered free haircuts for boys and vouchers for girls to visit one of their locations for a styling.

Students were able to enjoy the BrainBuzzed STEAM Mobile Lab, courtesy of financial consulting firm Kasaergy, while also touring the Curiosity Cruiser “super library on wheels” from the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation and the City of Houston Public Library.

Scroll on for a selection of photos, videos, quotes, and interviews from Saturday’s Rockets community event.

Rockets’ back-to-school event highlights

Come out to Sunnyside Community Center for today’s Back to School Bash!#RocketsGiveBack | @reliantenergy pic.twitter.com/W3nltoFf3S — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) August 19, 2023

Backpacks, haircuts, and more at the @HoustonRockets back-to-school bash powered by @reliantenergy. @jabarismithjr is at Sunnyside Community Center & brought Amen Thompson with him! pic.twitter.com/Jiy0ukLsc1 — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) August 19, 2023

Jabari Smith Jr & Amen Thompson helped kids get ready for school! Backpacks, haircuts, drills, and a game of Simon Says (a.k.a. Jabari Says.) Such a fun day 🚀@HoustonRockets @ReliantEnergy pic.twitter.com/qrsvndz5wZ — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) August 19, 2023

Jabari and Amen just pulled up for the Houston Rockets back to school event pic.twitter.com/Kawvm6yv9Q — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) August 19, 2023

Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith at the Rockets back to school backpack giveaway pic.twitter.com/OTnIxrdK2p — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 19, 2023

#Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. is hosting a Back-to-School Bash at Sunnyside Community Center. Rookie teammate Amen Thompson also presence. pic.twitter.com/qkO03O9W71 — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) August 19, 2023

Asked Amen Thompson how his ankle was doing: "Much better. Much better. Ready to be back." — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) August 19, 2023

Houston #Rockets and Reliant hosting a Back-to-School Bash with backpack giveaways and family-friendly activities. Jabari Smith Jr. and Amen Thompson assisting with the giveaway along with Clutch the Bear and the Clutch City Dancers. pic.twitter.com/Ml77fNkwaI — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) August 19, 2023

Jabari and Amen helping with the back to school event pic.twitter.com/gmNZNYcbT8 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) August 19, 2023

As Amen told me, “It feels great. I’m excited to play.” https://t.co/xSm5vFVupv — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 19, 2023

More from the back to school event pic.twitter.com/CmFnboo2cR — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) August 19, 2023

Even at a charity event, both Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith still managed to get up shots. (Peep Amen at the end too) pic.twitter.com/g1fqF5cMfD — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 19, 2023

I asked Jabari what has he worked on the most this offseason pic.twitter.com/QFcXUXM5R8 — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) August 19, 2023

#Rockets Jabari Smith Jr. on hosting a Back-to-School Bash at Sunnyside Community Center: “Just giving back…I was that kid who looked up to people who played professional sports.” pic.twitter.com/IiRCczlUKW — Coty M. Davis (@CotyDavis_24) August 19, 2023

One thing is for sure Jabari Smith has grown this offseason pic.twitter.com/FRZBSdFGvQ — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) August 19, 2023

Jabari Smith has been really active participating in different pro-runs over the off-season. Asked him about which player he’s had a chance to connect with: The answer: KD pic.twitter.com/qX0mZcWDRj — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 19, 2023

Jabari on if he has any game circled on the schedule for this upcoming season

“Everybody circled” pic.twitter.com/IgseTreIfl — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) August 19, 2023

Alperen Şengün has been shining for Turkey in the FIBA World Cup. His teammate, Jabari Smith has been noticing. “He looks older, stronger, looks like he’s been doing it for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/Q0K58kSOoh — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 19, 2023

One thing I mentioned last year on multiple occasions was that I would like to see Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. work with Kevin Durant to pick up pointers on the game. This off-season it finally happened. #Rockets #Sarge @TheRocketsWire pic.twitter.com/NxqkYfxfyw — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) August 19, 2023

Asked Jabari Smith Jr. about what the pro runs he attends are like: "It's a measure just to see how the top of the league carries themselves, how much they pay attention to detail. It was great for me to see that. Just know that one day I'll be there." 📺… pic.twitter.com/4gM1KrlB4g — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) August 19, 2023

Amen’s tall but Jabari is a big dude. If anything, seeing him today, it looks like Jabari grew. https://t.co/nHaOro6BxK — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) August 19, 2023

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire