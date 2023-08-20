Rockets host back-to-school community event for Houston students

Ben DuBose
In partnership with the Houston Parks and Recreation Department and the Houston Independent School District, the Rockets and Reliant hosted a back-to-school bash at Sunnyside Community Center.

Saturday’s event featured school supply kits donated by Reliant, along with backpack giveaways and a range of family-friendly activities. Second-year Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. and rookie guard Amen Thompson were among the many organizational representatives on hand to assist with giveaways and promotions.

Others in attendance included Clutch the Bear, team mascot, and the Clutch City Dancers. Attendees were able to enjoy inflatables, interactive booths with prizes in addition to snacks and drinks.

Children’s Memorial Hermann was on-site to provide back-to-school sports physicals on a first-come, first-serve basis, while the Houston Health Department offered free dental kits and eye screenings on-site through its See to Succeed program. Representatives from Franklin Beauty Institute offered free haircuts for boys and vouchers for girls to visit one of their locations for a styling.

Students were able to enjoy the BrainBuzzed STEAM Mobile Lab, courtesy of financial consulting firm Kasaergy, while also touring the Curiosity Cruiser “super library on wheels” from the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation and the City of Houston Public Library.

Scroll on for a selection of photos, videos, quotes, and interviews from Saturday’s Rockets community event.

Rockets’ back-to-school event highlights

