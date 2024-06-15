Rockets to host 2024 draft party at Houston convention center

Continuing a theme from recent years, the Houston Rockets will again host a NBA draft-night experience for fans in 2024.

This year, the official event will take place in Hall A at the George R. Brown Convention Center — which is located just steps from the team’s home arena of Toyota Center in downtown Houston.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, June 26, which is the night of the first round. More details will be released in the coming days, according to the team’s Friday announcement.

Had Houston traded out of the first round, or landed at its expected draft placement of No. 9 overall prior to the lottery, it’s unclear if the recent tradition would have been kept alive.

But with the Rockets unexpectedly landing one of the NBA’s four lottery picks (this year, No. 3 overall) for a fourth straight year, there is seemingly enough excitement to warrant the effort.

The first round starts at 7:00 p.m. Central, and it will be broadcast nationally on both ABC and ESPN. The second round takes place the following day (Thursday, June 27) at 3:00 p.m. Central on ESPN.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire