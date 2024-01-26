Rockets at Hornets, Jan. 26: Lineups, how to watch, injury reports, uniforms

In a tight standings race for the Western Conference play-in tournament, the Houston Rockets (20-23) had numerous scheduling advantages in Wednesday’s home game versus Portland (13-30).

The Rockets were better on paper, and they hadn’t played since Sunday. The Trail Blazers were on night two of a road back-to-back. Houston also typically plays better at home, where they are 16-8 this season. Away from home, the Rockets are just 4-15.

Yet, even with those perceived advantages, the Rockets and their suddenly leaky defense found a way to lose to the Trail Blazers in overtime. Houston has now lost eight of its last 11 games, overall.

So, even though the Rockets are better than the Hornets (10-32) by record, they’re a comparable team to Portland — and this time, the matchup is on the road. That could make it another grind, particularly when considering that Ime Udoka will also be navigating back-to-back considerations. Houston plays Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Some good news is that Jabari Smith Jr. does appear set to return from a left ankle sprain after missing Houston’s previous two games. He’s not listed on Friday’s injury report for the Rockets.

After missing the past two games with a sprained left ankle, Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. is not on the injury report. Jae'Sean Tate (strained left wrist) and Reggie Bullock Jr. (sore lower back) are questionable. Tari Eason remains out. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 25, 2024

When and How to Watch

Date: Friday, Jan. 26

Time: 6 p.m. Central

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (20-23)

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Dillon Brooks

Forward: Jeff Green

Center: Alperen Sengun

Charlotte Hornets (10-32)

Guard: LaMelo Ball

Guard: Cody Martin

Forward: Brandon Miller

Forward: Miles Bridges

Center: Nick Richards

Projected lineups are based on each team’s previous game.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report for Friday night in Charlotte lists Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair) and Tari Eason (left lower leg injury management) as out, while Jae’Sean Tate (left wrist strain) and Reggie Bullock (lower back strain) are questionable.

The Hornets are listing Gordon Hayward (left calf strain), Mark Williams (low back injury recovery), and Kyle Lowry (not with team) as out, while Amari Bailey is in the NBA G League.

Jan. 26 uniform choices

Rockets : White Association Edition

Hornets: Teal Classic Edition

(via LockerVision)

Latest interviews

#Rockets fall to the Trail Blazers 137-131 in OT@HoustonRockets back in action Friday at Charlotte pic.twitter.com/gASCKPYR1L — Space City Home Network (@SpaceCityHN) January 25, 2024

Upcoming schedule

