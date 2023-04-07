Rockets at Hornets: Friday’s lineups, injury reports, broadcast and stream info

As the NBA’s 2022-23 season enters its final weekend for the Rockets, the future of head coach Stephen Silas remains unclear. For Houston’s players who clearly want Silas to retain his job, could a winning streak to close out the year potentially help that cause?

The Rockets enjoyed a feel-good victory with Tuesday’s unexpected blowout of Denver, and at least on paper, they have an opportunity to build on that with a weekend road trip to Charlotte and Washington — two Eastern Conference teams who are eliminated from playoff contention and without much to play for, other than pride.

With Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green leading the way, the Rockets enter with two wins in their last three games. On the other side, the Hornets have lost three straight, each by 20 or more points, and most of their expected rotation is currently listed on the injury report.

“He has been someone who has welcomed me from day one and it just built from that,” said Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. when I asked about the relationship between him and HC Stephen Silas whose contract is set to expire after this season. #Rockets #Sarge @TheRocketsWire pic.twitter.com/pwwAfHj2Z3 — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) April 6, 2023

Question: Would you like to see Stephen (Silas) return next season? Kevin Porter Jr: “Of course. Next question.” — Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) April 6, 2023

When and How to Watch

Date: Friday, April 7

Time: 6 p.m. Central

TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (20-60)

Guard: Kevin Porter Jr.

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: KJ Martin

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Charlotte Hornets (26-54)

Guard: Theo Maledon

Guard: Bryce McGowens

Forward: Svi Mykhailiuk

Forward: JT Thor

Center: Nick Richards

Projected lineups are based on each team’s previous game.

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report for Friday again lists Jae’Sean Tate (left knee soreness) as out. On the other side, Charlotte’s lengthy report lists LaMelo Ball (right ankle surgery), Gordon Hayward (left thumb sprain), Cody Martin (left knee soreness), Kelly Oubre Jr. (right shoulder strain), Terry Rozier (right foot discomfort), and PJ Washington (right foot sprain) as out; Dennis Smith Jr. (right great toe sprain) as questionable; and Mark Williams (left ankle sprain) as probable.

