Rockets at Heat, Jan. 8: Lineups, how to watch, injury reports, uniforms

The young and improving Rockets (18-16) continue to stay slightly above .500, and the biggest reason is their lofty record at Toyota Center. Houston is 15-5 in home games and 3-10 on the road.

The bad news, with a season-long homestand of seven games just completed, is that the Rockets are now setting out on a season-long road trip of six games — all versus Eastern Conference opponents.

If there’s any consolation, it’s that the home-road trend might finally be evening out. The Rockets went 3-4 on that homestand from late December through early January, but they are actually 3-2 in their last five road games, dating back to early December. They’ll look to build on that starting Monday night in Miami.

The Rockets won’t have Dillon Brooks (right oblique strain) and Tari Eason (left lower leg soreness) to help defend the Heat, though Miami has a significant absence of its own in Jimmy Butler.

Both Brooks and Eason are traveling with the team on the road trip as they continue being evaluated on a daily basis.

When and How to Watch

Date: Monday, Jan. 8

Time: 6:30 p.m. Central

TV Channel: Space City Home Network, NBA League Pass

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free in Houston markets)

Probable starting lineups

Houston Rockets (18-16)

Guard: Fred VanVleet

Guard: Jalen Green

Forward: Jae’Sean Tate

Forward: Jabari Smith Jr.

Center: Alperen Sengun

Miami Heat (20-11)

Guard: Kyle Lowry

Guard: Tyler Herro

Forward: Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Forward: Nikola Jovic

Center: Bam Adebayo

Injury reports

Houston’s injury report lists Victor Oladipo (left patellar tendon repair), Dillon Brooks (right oblique strain), and Tari Eason (left lower leg injury management) as questionable. Nate Hinton, Jermaine Samuels Jr. and Nate Williams are in the NBA G League.

On the other side, Miami is listing Jimmy Butler (right toe MP joint irritation) and and Dru Smith (right knee surgery) as out for Monday’s game. Caleb Martin (right ankle sprain) is doubtful, and Orlando Robinson is on assignment in the G League.

Jan. 8 uniform choices

Rockets : Black Statement Edition

Heat: White Association Edition

(via LockerVision)

Upcoming schedule

