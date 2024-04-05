Rockets take on the Heat on 3-game slide

Miami Heat (42-34, in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (38-38, in the Western Conference)

Houston; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 214

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will try to stop its three-game losing streak when the Rockets take on Miami.

The Rockets have gone 26-13 at home. Houston ranks fifth in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up only 112.8 points while holding opponents to 46.3% shooting.

The Heat have gone 22-16 away from home. Miami is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 25.7 assists per game led by Terry Rozier averaging 5.7.

The Rockets' 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Heat give up. The Heat average 12.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that the Rockets give up.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Heat won the last meeting 120-113 on Jan. 9. Tyler Herro scored 28 points to help lead the Heat to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is averaging 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Rockets. Fred VanVleet is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rozier is averaging 19.9 points and 5.7 assists for the Heat. Bam Adebayo is averaging 16.3 points and 10.7 rebounds while shooting 59.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 7-3, averaging 119.4 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Heat: 6-4, averaging 107.8 points, 42.6 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: None listed.

Heat: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.