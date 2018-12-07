Rockets guard Eric Gordon: 'I'm just not having fun' anymore

After a disappointing start to the season, Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon said he’s simply not having fun anymore. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It’s been a disappointing start for the Houston Rockets this year, a team that many thought had the ability to conquer the Western Conference this season.

And following their 118-91 blowout loss to the Utah Jazz on Thursday night — the Rockets’ worst loss of the season — it seems that the rough start is starting to take a toll on the players.

Eric Gordon, who dropped eight points and had one rebound off the bench against the Jazz, said it’s simply not enjoyable to play anymore.

“I’m just not having fun man,” Gordon told The Athletic on Thursday night. “I’m just not. This sucks. Even the times where I have good games. We’re just not using some guys the right way. Are we gonna make the right sacrifices? Do we have the right attitude?”

Houston has now lost six of its last eight games and holds a 11-13 record — the third-worst in the Western Conference. Pairing that with what happened last season, in which the Rockets reached Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals and recorded a franchise-best 65-17 record, it’s easy to see why Gordon — and many Rockets fans — are upset.

“Last year was the best year I’ve ever had being a part of a team,” Gordon told The Athletic. “We just never had a bad moment. If we ever had a bad game as a team, you knew the next game we would blow somebody out. It didn’t matter who it was.”

Now, there is still a lot of season left for the Rockets to turn it around. And, to their credit, both Chris Paul and James Harden have missed a handful of games to injuries.

The team also looks incredibly different from last season. The Rockets lost both Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency, and ditched Carmelo Anthony — who was supposed to be the missing piece to their puzzle — after just 10 games.

If they are going to right the ship in Houston, Gordon said they can’t keep comparing themselves to last season. That won’t do them any good.

“We can’t compare this team to last year, because we’ve had a lot of changes,” Gordon told The Athletic. “More young guys, we just have to look forward to what’s next.”

