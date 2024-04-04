Rockets GM Rafael Stone on Jalen Green: ‘He kept grinding without making excuses’

In a matter of weeks, Jalen Green went from a candidate to lose his starting job with the Houston Rockets to one of the finalists for the March 2024 Western Conference Player of the Month award.

So, how did the third-year guard — drafted at No. 2 overall in the NBA’s 2021 first round — transform his season so quickly?

In a new profile by Kelly Iko of The Athletic, Rockets general manager Rafael Stone shared his perspective.

Stone’s insight:

I’m just very happy for him. He has put in the work and he’s starting to really see the results. He’s helping the team, the team is believing in him, trusting him and in a virtuous circle there. But also all the work he put in at a time when there was pressure on him, and it was tough on him. He kept grinding without making excuses. It’s not the end of the journey for him. He’s got a ton of growth yet still to come, and he knows that. But I’m happy he’s getting such positive feedback right now.

Iko’s complete profile on Green can be read here.

As for Green and the Rockets (38-37), they have a spotlight game looming Thursday versus the Golden State Warriors (41-34), who Houston still hopes to catch in the race for the West’s final play-in tournament berth. Tipoff from Toyota Center is at 7:00 p.m. Central.

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire