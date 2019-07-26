Rockets GM Daryl Morey trolls Kings with Drake meme over Ben McLemore

The Rockets signed shooting guard Ben McLemore to a reported two-year, partially guaranteed contract on Wednesday. A day later, Houston general manager Daryl Morey couldn't help but troll the Kings in the process.

McLemore has been a free agent since Sacramento waived him in February. And, well:

And in the ultimate form of savagery, Morey tagged the Kings in the Drake photo.

The Kings ate the remaining $5.5 million on the 26-year-old's contract in February after he played in just 19 games. McLemore averaged 3.9 points per game. And while those aren't exciting numbers, he did manage to shoot 41.5 percent from behind the arc. And the Rockets may be the perfect fit for what he has to bring.

It appears this trolling is the type of thing Morey does but isn't a Drake meme a bit outdated?

