Rockets GM Daryl Morey admits Warriors' injuries changes philosophy

In Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, Warriors superstar Kevin Durant sustained a torn right Achilles tendon.

In Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Raptors, Warriors star Klay Thompson sustained a torn left ACL.

Even if both players re-sign with the Dubs in free agency, they are expected to miss most -- if not all -- of next season.

Does Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey change his philosophy this offseason because of Golden State's injuries?

"Yeah, it does a little bit," Morey admitted Tuesday morning on The Dan Patrick Show. "In the past we knew like 90 percent plus we gotta beat Golden State to win the title. Obviously, those odds are a little different.

"And Golden State does force you to play differently, fives (centers) in particular have trouble against Golden State -- some of that is Draymond, some of that is just all their off-ball switching."

At this point, unfortunately, Morey lost reception on the call. And when the conversation continued, they moved on to a different topic.

We are still weeks away from knowing next season's title favorites, as free agency doesn't open until June 30. The balance of power might shift dramatically.

Morey volunteered that the Rockets are currently pursuing "one of these top free agents," which can only be acquired via a sign-and-trade because of Houston's salary cap situation.

He also said that Houston will be using the midlevel exception this summer and that should land them a very solid rotation piece.

The Rockets' roster is nowhere near completion, yet Morey remains very confident in his team's title aspirations.

"We feel like we're the favorites in the West going into next season," he said.

With the uncertainty surrounding Golden State, he certainly isn't the only one who feels that way.

And the Rockets have to believe that in 2020 the Warriors won't eliminate them from the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

