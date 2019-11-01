Rockets general manager Daryl Morey calls Bucks ‘very likely’ to make NBA Finals

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey generated plenty of animosity by tweeting support for Hong Kong protesters, who are trying to maintain and expand their freedoms. China resented his stance. Many people around the NBA resented Morey jeopardizing the league’s financial interests in China.

Now, Morey could find new enemies in Philadelphia.

Morey was discussing Houston’s path this season, which began with a loss to the Bucks, when he dropped a rather-bold assessment.

Morey, via Sam Amick of The Athletic:

Step one would have been to beat a very likely Finals team in Milwaukee in Game One

That’s a reasonable take. The Bucks are somewhere around 50% to win the East.

I picked the Bucks as my Eastern Conference champion, but I’d slightly favor the field. The 76ers are darn close to Milwaukee, and another team could emerge into the race. The Heat, Celtics and Raptors are off to promising starts. So, I disagree with Morey.

Of course, this quote isn’t noteworthy because of which side of 50% Morey fell on. It’s rare to see a general manager comment like that on another NBA team.

Personally, I’m all for it. Morey spends a lot of time studying the NBA. It’s informative to hear what he thinks – even if it’ll go over poorly among Eastern Conference fan bases outside Milwaukee.