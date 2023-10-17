Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. ready for challenge of facing Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama

Although it is just the preseason, the Rockets have shown glimpses of what they want to accomplish in the NBA’s 2023-24 regular season. Houston entered Monday at 2-0 in exhibition play — winning both games by an average margin of over 25 points — and they now face their in-state rivals, the San Antonio Spurs, for two games.

The Rockets and Spurs will also meet in the second game of the regular season on Friday, Oct. 27, making for three matchups within an 11-day span at San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center.

Though he sat out Monday’s opener for rest, Houston will soon face prized rookie Victor Wembanyama for the first time. When that happens, they know they will have a difficult task in slowing down the 7-foot-4 hybrid center/forward, drafted at No. 1 overall in 2023.

“I am looking forward to it,” said second-year Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., who has fared very well in preseason play to date.

“I have seen all the highlights and watched the games,” Smith noted of Wembanyama, who he could be matched up against as soon as Wednesday’s rematch. “It is extraordinary to see his ability, so you just want to play against him and see it for yourself.”

Even though the number of minutes they are directly matched up against each other may be limited, Smith appears ready to embrace the challenge of guarding the heralded rookie.

“For sure,” Smith said when asked if he wanted the defensive assignment. “You have to pressure him with the ball. Force him to make moves and change directions and if he raises up, you are just hoping that he misses. You really can’t contest his shot; you have to defend him without fouling him and make it tough on him.”

Wembanyama showed his skillset and high basketball intellect in a 120-104 victory over Miami in San Antonio’s second exhibition. In that game, the French phenom finished with 23 points in just 23 minutes, and he was a walking mismatch with his center-like height and point-guard abilities. But against the Rockets, he will also have the difficult task of guarding Smith on the other end of the court.

In last Thursday’s win over the Pelicans, Smith opened the game shooting 83% from the field in the first quarter. That included going a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the 3-point arc while hitting his first five shot attempts. He finished with 22 points in just under 24 minutes.

“It depends on how he is guarding me,” Smith told reporters when asked what offensive moves he would deploy against Wembanyama. “If he is pressed up, I might try and go by him, you know. Just feel it out, and play within the offense.”

Head coach Ime Udoka likes the potential head-to-head matchup between the two top-five picks in the last two drafts. However, he noted that he also has confidence in other players on Houston’s roster to play good defense on the perimeter against Wembanyama.

“He’s a perimeter-based guy for the most part, so we have a ton of wings and bigs that can move their feet, versatility as far as that,” Udoka said prior to Monday’s opener. “The size is different, obviously, playing like a guard out there and shooting over guys with his size. It’ll be a different challenge than playing against a traditional big, I guess. He’s on the perimeter a ton, but I love our versatility, and we have a lot of different bodies to throw at guys.”

