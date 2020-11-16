Rockets finding ‘relatively barren’ market for Westbrook, per ESPN
Following his recent trade request, the Rockets are exploring transactions involving All-Star guard Russell Westbrook, according to multiple media reports. But with three years and up to $132 million left on his contract, the market could be prohibitive to a deal in 2020. The Rockets have been actively searching for trade partners for Westbrook, but that marketplace is proving relatively barren, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Zach Lowe, and Ramona Shelburne. The NBA is set to lift its trade moratorium on Monday