Rockets, Fertitta family unveil renovations to Houston hoops court

The Rockets and the family of owner Tilman Fertitta recently partnered with the Memorial Hermann Health System and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department for renovations at the Highland Park basketball court, which were unveiled on Dec. 30.

The renovations included repairs and improvements to both the pavilion and the court, including the addition of new basketball goals.

This initiative marks the team’s second collaboration with Memorial Hermann to revitalize courts. According to the team, it reflects their organizational commitment to enrich lives by improving courts and community centers in underserved communities.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the upgraded court, second-year forward Tari Eason and former player Gerald Green hosted a basketball clinic for youth from the Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s afterschool enrichment program. Photos and videos of the various events are available below.

The pavilion and court renovations at Highland Park were made possible through contributions by the Rockets’ Clutch City Foundation, Memorial Hermann’s Community Benefit Corporation, and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

Dec. 30 festivities at Highland Park

Rockets forward Tari Eason is here to help the Rockets donate a basketball court at Highland Park along with Gerald Green, team President Gretchen Shierr and mayor Sylvester Turner: pic.twitter.com/ttq2VuWduV — Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) December 30, 2023

Always great meeting my favorite NBA player @TAR13ASON , glad to see he is building relationships in the Houston community.

If you haven’t checked out the videos I did on his play last year, here is one of them. https://t.co/mmHUa2WCO0 pic.twitter.com/u55PZhqW6J — Stat Nerd Perspective (@HoopsMetrOX) December 30, 2023

Every time you hear Gerald Green talk about Houston you can hear how much he cares about this community. True Houston Legend — Stat Nerd Perspective (@HoopsMetrOX) December 30, 2023

Gerald Green and Tari Eason thanking @SylvesterTurner for all he’s done and how important it is to have parks in the community. @HoustonRockets @TilmanJFertitta @memorialhermann Clutch City Foundation @KHOU pic.twitter.com/Pltq5K7SuU — John King (@JohnKKHOU) December 30, 2023

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Director Kenneth Allen cut the ribbon on renovations to the basketball pavilion at Highland Park. For supporting these improvements to this Acre Home neighborhood park, we thank the @houstonrockets and @memorialhermann. pic.twitter.com/X1irLFG3M8 — HPARD (@HPARD) December 30, 2023

https://www.facebook.com/TarshaJacksonDistrictB/posts/pfbid02D1iHfJPwwzfWmhp6PAPKaR9ucMEHY55Rydd7UCXspKkCs9FP48Qw2jnEAFX4x4Aol

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire