Rockets, Fertitta family unveil renovations to Houston hoops court

Ben DuBose
·2 min read

The Rockets and the family of owner Tilman Fertitta recently partnered with the Memorial Hermann Health System and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department for renovations at the Highland Park basketball court, which were unveiled on Dec. 30.

The renovations included repairs and improvements to both the pavilion and the court, including the addition of new basketball goals.

This initiative marks the team’s second collaboration with Memorial Hermann to revitalize courts. According to the team, it reflects their organizational commitment to enrich lives by improving courts and community centers in underserved communities. 

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the upgraded court, second-year forward Tari Eason and former player Gerald Green hosted a basketball clinic for youth from the Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s afterschool enrichment program. Photos and videos of the various events are available below.

The pavilion and court renovations at Highland Park were made possible through contributions by the Rockets’ Clutch City Foundation, Memorial Hermann’s Community Benefit Corporation, and the Houston Parks and Recreation Department.

Dec. 30 festivities at Highland Park

