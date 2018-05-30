Rockets fans mad at Ted Cruz, blame senator for Game 7 loss

Houston Rockets fans were stunned at their team’s performance in Monday’s Game 7 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

It’s hard to blame them. The team’s NBA-record 27 consecutive misses from 3-point range was a remarkable statistical anomaly that occurred in the biggest game of the season. And it came from one of the best offensive teams in league history.

When something like that happens, it’s human nature to lash out and look for someone or something to blame. Why not blame Ted Cruz? Nobody likes Ted Cruz.

The U.S. senator from Texas attended Monday’s game and tweeted a pre-game photo and a fourth-quarter update.





8 min 27 seconds to go. Rockets — it’s now or never. Houston is #ClutchCity It’s Q4: get ‘er done. GO ROCKETS!!!!! https://t.co/4HCL4dX06J — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2018





Fans had a field-day with it. While many unfairly mocked his apparel choice of wearing the Rockets T-shirt over what appears to be a collared shirt underneath, that’s a bit unfair. He likely grabbed the souvenir shirt off the back of his chair and threw it over whatever he was wearing like everyone else in the building did.

Story Continues

It’s not like he’s Mitt Romney and actually walked out of the house wearing a custom basketball jersey over an Oxford shirt.

But everything else is fair game for the guy who famously called a basketball hoop a basketball ring. Here’s Twitter on Ted Cruz:

The Rockets missing 27 threes in a row was totally Ted Cruz’s fault. Him cursing them with his attendance is the only possible explanation. https://t.co/TKOMSNQFsy — Adam Best (@adamcbest) May 29, 2018





Ted Cruz’s attendance has personally caused two losses for Houston teams pic.twitter.com/syYtEIgr29 — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) May 29, 2018





I was so voting for the rockets until I saw this. Now I think they threw the game because you were there. — timothy turner (@quotidiantim) May 30, 2018





Good morning, please remember the Rockets missed the basketball ring 27 straight times because Ted Cruz was in the house — Jason (@JasonKirkSBN) May 29, 2018





Now I know why the Rockets lost. — Linda Wood (@LindaWoodTX) May 30, 2018





I feel bad for Houston but if you’re gonna give Ted Cruz courtside seats this kind of thing is going to happen — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) May 29, 2018





The Rockets missing that many threes in a row is an almost unbelievable stroke of bad luck. I think we can all agree to blame Ted Cruz, yeah? https://t.co/8LvfQ2Wvyx — Conrad Kaczmarek (@ConradKaz) May 29, 2018





Hot take: Ted Cruz sitting court side played a bigger role to the rockets loss than Chris Paul not playing. — Matt Deitsch (@MattxRed) May 29, 2018





Ted Cruz never gave us a chance to be great pic.twitter.com/pa1tEJdrlB — World Series Champs (@mccauley318) May 29, 2018









Rockets just decided to miss every damn shot. I blame that Ted Cruz tweet. — Zito (@_Zeets) May 29, 2018





Cruz made sure to get his two cents in on the alleged curse to call out “leftie trolls and sports writers.”

Gosh, leftie trolls and sports writers sure have short memories. Just I few months ago, I was happily collecting on my World Series wager: https://t.co/wOLxnbw4Pg https://t.co/2ccwAzzMlt — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 29, 2018





Sick burn, Ted.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• NFL star’s career likely over due to concussions

• Serena’s outfit steals show in French Open return

• Why an NFL star’s tweet could cost him millions

• Smith rips NFL, says anthem rule pushes ‘false narrative’

